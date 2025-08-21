Don't pay full price for the XM6! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are $126 off!

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones may be super hot and newer, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t fall far behind. It also helps that the previous-generation cans are on sale right now, saving you $126. That brings the cost down to just $273.99. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $273.99 ($126 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind that maximum savings only apply to the Black model. All other color versions go for $328.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $126.00 Limited Time Deal!

It’s important to mention that the Sony WH-1000XM5 have been cheaper in the past, so this isn’t precisely a record-low price. That said, the previous all-time low is $248. The difference isn’t huge, and those deals are very few and far apart. This might be your best chance to secure a good deal on these fabulous headphones.

Sure, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is the latest and greatest, but those are much more expensive at nearly $450 and are less commonly on sale. Not to mention, the XM5s are still stunning headphones. In fact, our sister site, SoundGuys.com, ranked them first on its list of the best headphones for years.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer stunning sound quality and impressive ANC performance. The design is clean and minimalist. In fact, these headphones look very similar to the successor. They are pretty much just as comfortable, too, making them an excellent option for long listening sessions.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Remember, these launched as premium headphones, so you’ll still get access to a plethora of features. These include Bluetooth Multipoint, Find My Device support, automatic pausing, touch gesture controls, and more. They also support codecs like LDAC, AAC, and SBC. And if you prefer a wired connection, it still has a 3.5mm headset jack.

While older, battery life is still really impressive. Our experts at SoundGuys.com ran these through their standardized tests and found that they will last 32 hours with ANC enabled. But get this: disabling ANC extends the battery life to a whopping 53 hours per full charge!

If you want more details, here’s an in-depth comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the newer model. Make up your mind quickly, though, as we’re not sure how long this deal will stick around. You might want to sign up for this offer as soon as possible.

