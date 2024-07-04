Save $50 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

If you were to ask any tech reviewers for the best all-around headphones, chances are they would recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5. These have stood uncontested since their release, back in 2022. One thing is for sure, though: they are not cheap at $400. That said, deals show up from time to time and today is your lucky day if you’ve been hoping to get these at a lower price. You can currently get the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a $50 discount, slashing the price down to $350. Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $350

This deal is available from Best Buy. This discount applies to all variants, which include the colors silver, blue, and black. However, there is no mention of how long the deal will last.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Best Buy Save $50.00

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are really something special. There’s a reason these are among the most recommended for anyone asking about awesome ANC headphones. In fact, our sister site, SoundGuys, has crowned it as the king in their list of the best headphones since launch.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headset is known for its impressive sound quality, deafening active noise canceling, and high-quality microphone. They’re also full of features, such as multipoint connectivity, a very nice app with a capable equalizer, Find My Device compatibility, and an amazing battery life. Seriously, we were able to make them last over 31 hours with ANC on, and over 53 hours with ANC off.

These are really something else, so you might want to take advantage of this $50 discount while it’s available. Deals on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones don’t come too often.

