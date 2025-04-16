Deal: The amazing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $71.99 off

It’s always hard to answer when we get asked what the “best” of anything is. There is a spectrum, and not everyone likes or needs the same things. If we had to give you a definitive answer, though, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones. They are usually pretty expensive at $399.99, but today’s deal softens the blow by bringing the price down to $328. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $328 ($71.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is available for all color versions: Black, Midnight Blue, Silver, and Smoky Pink.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $71.99

This price isn’t the best we’ve ever seen. The all-time low was actually $249.99, which happened for a hot second earlier this month. The price went all the way back to retail levels soon after, though. Now it’s back to a comfortable level of $328, which is a pretty good deal, and we’re not sure when we’ll see any steeper sales.

Our sister site, Sound Guys, ranks the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at the top of its comprehensive list of the best headphones. No headphones have taken their place for years, and our audio experts love these. You don’t have to trust us completely, either. Go read any review of these and you’ll find nothing but people praising them.

Of course, the main highlight of these is the sound quality, which is outstanding. These are also known for their impressive ANC performance. The design is clean, minimalist, and super comfortable, too. They are great for long listening sessions, competing only against the best in the industry.

Zak Khan / Android Authority

It’s also important to keep in mind these are high-end headphones, so you’re getting much more than basic extra features with these. These capabilities include gesture controls, Bluetooth Multipoint, Find My Device support, speak-to-chat, automatic pausing, and more. These also support a nice set of Bluetooth codecs, such as LDAC, AAC, and SBC. They even feature a 3.5mm headset jack, which is starting to become a rare feature these days!

One of the most impressive things about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones is their battery life. Our standardized tests yielded 32 hours on a full charge with ANC enabled. Turn noise canceling off, and it will extend all the way to 53 hours!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are amazing, so make sure to catch them on sale while you can.