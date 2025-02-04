Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones go on sale again!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are a favorite in the audio industry. These are simply outstanding, but they are also pricey. You might not want to pay the full $399.99 retail price. Thankfully, deals come periodically, and right now is your chance to get a $71.99 discount, slashing the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 down to $328. Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $328

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions that are available. These include Black, Midnight Blue, Silver, and Smoky Pink.

This price point isn’t the best we’ve seen for the Sony WH-1000XM5, but it is a good deal, considering they haven’t been on sale for a while. They have been going for their full price for weeks until now.

Our sister site, Sound Guys, has a comprehensive list of the best headphones currently available. The Sony WH-1000XM5 stands proud as the top choice, so you’re getting some outstanding headphones here. Our sound experts gave it nothing but praise in their Sony WH-1000XM5 review. And you don’t have to trust us blindly, go look at any other reviews and you’ll find most of the industry loves these!

The sound quality and ANC performance on these are impressive, and they compete only against the best out there. Even the microphone is outstanding. We were also fans of the design, which is minimalist, clean, and very comfortable for long listening sessions.

Keep in mind these are high-end headphones, and they aren’t cheap even when on sale. That said, you can expect all the bells and whistles from this headset, and it has them. You’ll get a bevy of features, such as gesture controls, Find My Device support, Bluetooth Multipoint, and more. They also come with a nice variety of Bluetooth codecs, including LDAC, AAC, and SBC. If wireless connectivity isn’t your cup of tea, you can also use a 3.5mm headset jack, which happens to be a feature that is rare these days.

If you care about battery life, that is another area where the Sony WH-1000XM5 excel. Our friends from Sound Guys ran these through their standardized tests, and managed to make a full charge last 32 hours with ANC enabled. The impressive part is that turning off noise canceling extended that time to over 53 hours!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are nothing short of impressive, so take advantage of this deal while it’s around. The sale could be over anytime, really.

Extra deal: Save more on the Sony ULT WEAR headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are amazing, but they can be a bit too pricey even when discounted. If you want good quality headphones for a lower price, take a look at the Sony ULT WEAR headphones. These are much more accessible, at a discounted price of $148.

This is still a really nice pair of headphones, and we would argue they get really close to a high-end experience. They have pretty decent sound quality, and these headphones even support 360 Reality Sound. Bass is a bit on the heavier side, but that is something many of you actually like.

The ANC performance is actually quite impressive for the price range. In fact, the boys over at Sound Guys listed this model as one of the best ANC headphones.

The design is really pleasing. Many would say these actually look cooler than the XM5s. The padding and wear is also very comfortable.

While the price is significantly lower, you still get really convenient features like Bluetooth Multipoint and touch gesture controls. The model comes with a 3.5mm headset jack for wired listening. Based on our internal tests, the battery life is also quite good, averaging about 32 hours.

You really can’t go wrong with the Sony ULT WEAR headphones, especially if you’re looking for deep bass and good ANC. Go get them on sale while you can!

