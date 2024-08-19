Deal: The best headphones return to Prime Day prices

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Are you looking for the best headphones around? We have a sister site dedicated to audio, and our coworkers at SoundGuys deem the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones the best for most people. That said, these are pretty pricey at the usual $400 price point. Waiting for the right sale to hit makes all the difference, and right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are at the same record-low prices we saw during Prime Day: $298. Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $298

This deal is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver.

We have a list of the best headphones available over at SoundGuys.com, and the #1 spot belongs to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. This is because this model offers great performance across the board. The audio quality is outstanding, and it is still one of the headsets with the best ANC quality around. Even the microphone is excellent.

Additionally, battery life is stunning at nearly 32 hours with ANC on, according to our standard battery test for headphones. Turn off ANC, and that time will go up to an insane 53 hours. Of course, you’ll also get cool features worthy of a high-end headset. These include touch controls, Find My Device support, and Bluetooth multipoint capabilities.

Again, this is the same discount we saw during Amazon Prime Day, and it also happens to be a record-low price for these fantastic headphones. If we were you, we wouldn’t think too long about buying the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. The price might go back to normal soon, and these are still the best headphones around.

