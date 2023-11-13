The Sony WH-1000XM5 price plunges in latest Black Friday deal

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

The bar is already high with Sony headphones, but in the Sony WH-1000XM5, we think the manufacturer churned out the best ANC headphones on the market. That put us on high alert for holiday discounts, and we didn’t have to wait long for the Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deal. The top-tier cans are down to $328 as of today — a 19% price drop. Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 ($72 off)

The deal is as good as any we’ve tracked this year and is available from Crutchfield via Amazon. All three colorways are discounted, so you can choose the shade that best suits your lifestyle.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $71.99

The incredible active noise canceling (ANC) of these headphones makes them particularly handy in varied listening environments, such as commuting or office settings, and are highly beneficial for those who frequently engage in calls. Key functionalities include an efficient ear sensor for pausing music, ambient noise passthrough, and support for Android’s Find My Device and Fast Pair. The Sony Headphones Connect App enhances the experience with features like ANC optimization and a custom equalizer, and the control system utilizes a capacitive touch panel on the right ear cup for intuitive gesture controls. In terms of battery life, the WH-1000XM5 offers up to 32 hours with ANC on, extending significantly when ANC is off.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deal may not even make it as far as the big day itself. Hit the widget above to check it out while you can.

