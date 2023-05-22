The best ANC headphones are on sale for only the second time this year

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign Although its predecessor set the high water mark for excellent performance, the Sony WH-1000XM5 pushes it ever higher. Now featuring new drivers, it's an intriguing set of headphones among the flagship active noise-cancelling (ANC) devices on the market. Not only is it full of useful features, but it also excels in travel or at the office, in particular. See price at Amazon Save $51.99

It may seem a relatively modest discount at 13%, but Sony knows that these headphones are worth paying for, so discounts are quite rare. This is only the second time in 2023 that the premium cans have been on offer, and they have never been available for a lower price than this.

In our testing, the WH-1000XM5 headphones surpassed the Bose QuietComfort 45, establishing themselves as the reigning champions of wireless ANC headphones. With their large earcups offering ample comfort, market-leading noise cancelation technology, user-friendly touch controls, and a nice companion app allowing personalized sound customization, these headphones truly excel.

It’s a superb chance to save on the Sony WH-1000XM5 alone, but there are deals to be had on other Sony audio hardware, too. If you follow the link above to the Amazon offer, you’ll see that another option is to bundle the high-end headphones with an SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Bluetooth Travel Speaker. The bundle price of $396 is less than the usual retail price of the headphones and represents a total $64 discount.

