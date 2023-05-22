Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best ANC headphones are on sale for only the second time this year
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones were declared by our sister site, SoundGuys, to be the best all-around active noise canceling (ANC) headphones you can buy. The main sticking point for most people is the $400 price tag, so this deal dropping them to $348 ($52 off) is great to see.
It may seem a relatively modest discount at 13%, but Sony knows that these headphones are worth paying for, so discounts are quite rare. This is only the second time in 2023 that the premium cans have been on offer, and they have never been available for a lower price than this.
In our testing, the WH-1000XM5 headphones surpassed the Bose QuietComfort 45, establishing themselves as the reigning champions of wireless ANC headphones. With their large earcups offering ample comfort, market-leading noise cancelation technology, user-friendly touch controls, and a nice companion app allowing personalized sound customization, these headphones truly excel.
It’s a superb chance to save on the Sony WH-1000XM5 alone, but there are deals to be had on other Sony audio hardware, too. If you follow the link above to the Amazon offer, you’ll see that another option is to bundle the high-end headphones with an SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Bluetooth Travel Speaker. The bundle price of $396 is less than the usual retail price of the headphones and represents a total $64 discount.