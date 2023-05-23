First price drop of 2023 on the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Adam Molina / Android Authority

Yesterday we spotlighted a great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which you can still take advantage of. But if that reduced price is still a bit above your budget, you might be interested to learn that the predecessor of those magnificent cans is also on sale right now. While the offer runs, you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $278 ($72 off).

The WH-1000XM5 might now be the king of headphones, but it got there by standing on the shoulders of giants. It was an iterative upgrade on the excellent WH-1000XM4, which held that crown until Sony tweaked the winning formula. That means they’re still among the best headphones on the market, which is reflected in the fact that it’s the first time they’ve been reduced in 2023.

Like their successor, the wireless Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a great choice for active noise cancelation (ANC) when you want to focus on your beats. You’re getting a design so comfortable that you could wear them for many hours on end, and a long battery life to oblige. The sound quality is first-class, with clear vocals and deep bass, and a companion app allows you to customize the settings.

As we’ve already alluded to, discounts on these Sony headphones are more than a little rare. Hit the widget above to avoid missing out. You even get 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited to test the full range of your new audio hardware.

