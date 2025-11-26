Enjoy exceptional 54% discount on Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones now

Zak Khan / Android Authority

If you’re on the lookout for quality headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 might just catch your eye this season. These may be about five years old, but they are still great headphones in 2025. Especially if you can get them at a drop-dead price, such as today. Sony WH-1000XM4 for $159.99 (54% off)

For Black Friday, you can snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $159.99, down from their usual $349.99 price tag. That’s a hefty 54% off the retail price, making it one of the best deals for audio enthusiasts on a budget. Despite their age, this is still an especially low price, as they are usually about $200 when on sale. And honestly, the experience is still amazing, and they don’t fall too far behind the newer iterations.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is packed with features that make listening a joy. You get up to 30 hours of battery life, which is great for those longer listening sessions. The Bluetooth multipoint pairing allows you to connect to more than one device at a time, and the adaptive sound control adjusts to your surroundings.

If you’re someone who prefers not to mess with settings manually, the Speak-to-Chat feature pauses your music when you start talking. These headphones also use DSEE upsampling, offering better sound quality.

Users appreciate the noise-canceling capabilities and the convenience of its foldable design. Although newer models like the WH-1000XM5 and XM6 exist, the WH-1000XM4 still holds its ground with its excellent portability, making it a solid choice for frequent travelers.

