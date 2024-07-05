The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still amazing, and $70 off

Adam Molina / Android Authority

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones may already be out, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still amazing headphones that are highly respected by audiophiles and experts alike. And considering the newer model costs $400, you will find better value in the Sony WH-1000XM4. Especially right now that there is a $70 discount on them, bringing the price down to a much more comfortable $280. Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $280

This deal is available from Best Buy, and we’re not sure how long it will last. You’ll get the discount on all color versions, which include Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver. There’s no need to apply coupons or anything of the like. Just add it to your cart and check out!

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones An exceptional pair of noise canceling headphones. High-quality Bluetooth codecs, great sound, improved noise-canceling, good battery life, and smart features like auto-pause and Bluetooth multipoint make the Sony WH-1000XM4 a great all-round pair of headphones. See price at Best Buy Save $70.00

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have received nothing but praise since their release in 2020. They are loved by many, even in 2024. Our sister site did an in-depth comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Sony WH-1000XM5, and while the newer model is technically better, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are nearly as good and cost much less when you can find a deal like this one.

These still offer some of the best active noise canceling in the industry, the sound quality is superb, and you get plenty of cool features that might even be missing in other more current premium headsets. There’s Bluetooth multipoint support, so you can connect them to multiple devices at once. These even auto-pause if you take them off, and they have direct access to both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

I’m actually looking for a good set of ANC headphones right now, and this is looking like the best bang per buck. If you want to join me, we should probably act sooner rather than later. Who knows how long the offer will stand.

