The best deal of the year on the Sony WH-1000XM4 just got better

Adam Molina / Android Authority

Last month, we reported that the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones were subject to their first price drop of the year. As good as that was to see, an even better deal on the magnificent headphones just landed. Focus Camera, via Amazon, is offering the same excellent price of $278 on the headphones while also throwing in a 10,000mAh power bank.

It’s unclear why Amazon reflects a retail price of $490 for the pair. The WH-1000XM4 would usually run you around $350, and the power bank that completes the bundle is the Focus 10,000mAh Ultra-Portable Quick Charge Battery Bank, which sells for $29.99 on the retailer’s site. But no matter the reason, you’re saving at least $100 and it’s objectively a top deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones with 10,000mAh Quick Charge Battery Bank
An exceptional pair of noise canceling headphones. High-quality Bluetooth codecs, great sound, improved noise-canceling, good battery life, and smart features like auto-pause and Bluetooth multipoint make the Sony WH-1000XM4 a great all-round pair of headphones.

The two parts of the bundle complement each other perfectly. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still considered among the best headphones on the market thanks to superb noise cancelation and sound quality. But they also last 20 to 30 hours on a single charge. The 10,000mAh capacity of the included power bank is sufficient to recharge the headset several times over, so you could be on the road for several days and not run out of juice for your headphones. The compact power bank features PD3.0 18W Quick Charge and a USB-C port.

This Sony WH-1000XM4 bundle deal is likely to be subject to stock limitations, so don’t miss out if you’re ready to upgrade your headphones. The widget above takes you to the deal.

