The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still great in 2025 for just $199.99

Premium headphones can be super expensive, but there are ways to get quality audio without spending several hundred dollars on a pair of cans. Previous-generation high-end headphones are still outstanding, and if you wait for the right sale, you can get them at a much more reasonable price. Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $199.99. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM$ headphones for just $199.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available: Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver.

Have you heard of the law of diminishing returns? The brand new Sony WH-1000XM6 are amazing, and so are the Sony WH-1000XM5, but are they $200-$250 better than the Sony WH-1000XM4? It’s to be debated, but we can tell you the older model is good enough to keep most users very happy.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 launched in 2020, so they are about five years old. That said, it’s important to keep in mind these launched as premium headphones, and they have aged very gracefully. Additionally, these come in new condition, so you still get the full manufacturer’s one-year warranty!

Bang per buck, these offer more value than the newer models. The audio quality is still outstanding, at least compared to most headphones out there. Noise canceling is also really good, as this model is the one that made the series known for its ANC performance.

Considering these were among the best headphones of their time, you get plenty of nice extras thrown in. These come with features like Bluetooth multipoint, auto-pausing when you remove or put the headphones on, touch gesture controls, and more. Additionally, the battery life is pretty decent at 24 hours per charge.

Again, the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6 are technically better in most departments, but we don’t think they are so much better that everyone should pay twice or more the price. These will keep most users happy, and it will actually be a significant upgrade to many. Go catch this deal while it’s available!

If you’re trying to decide whether these headphones are a worthy investment, here are our comparisons against the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the WH-1000XM6.

