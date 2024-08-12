Hot deal: Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones reach Prime Day prices again

Adam Molina / Android Authority

Are you looking for the best headphones around? Currently, our favorite ones for most people are the Sony WH-1000XM5, but they are pretty expensive. The previous-iteration Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are also amazing, though, and those can often be found at very steep discounts. Right now, you can get them for just $198, which is a 43% discount on the full $348 price point. This brings the price down to Amazon Prime Day levels, the lowest we’ve seen in the history of the headphones. Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $198

This deal is available from Amazon. There is no sign of it being part of any campaign, so we’re not sure how long the offer will stand. Also, the discount applies to all available colors: Black, Blue, and Silver.

While the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are amazing, the previous model, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, are very close to being as great. Especially if you can get them at a jaw-dropping $198. Despite being about four years old, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still among the best in the market. The audio quality is excellent, not to mention the ANC performance, which is still widely praised in 2024. These can easily silence a plane’s turbine noise and, of course, any office chatter.

You’ll still get really cool features, such as Bluetooth multipoint support, and they will auto-pause when you take them off. Our sister site Sound Guys has a full review on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and they can also attest to the fact that battery life is about 24 hours. It’s not as good as the Sony WH-1000XM5’s nearly 32 hours, but it’s still pretty impressive.

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones hit, and we’re not sure how long the deal will last. You should probably snag them before the price goes back to normal!

If you’re still not convinced by these headphones, check out this Sound Guys list of the best headphones. You’re sure to find something to your liking. Also, if you prefer the latest and greatest, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are also discounted by 18%.

