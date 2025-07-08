Deal: Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds hit $198 in Prime Day pick

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

If you’re shopping for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, now might be the perfect time to grab the Sony WF-1000XM5. During Amazon Prime Day, you can snag these earbuds for $198. That’s a 34% discount off the recommended retail price, bringing high-quality audio technology into a more affordable range. Sony WF-1000XM5 for $198.00 (34% off)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds pack a lot into a compact package, being 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the model before them. This makes them more comfortable to wear and easier to carry around. The advanced active noise cancelation features three microphones per earbud, working effectively to minimize the world outside so you can focus on your music.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Cut out all the noise, keep all the fidelity. The Sony WF-1000XM5 have even better noise canceling than the WF-1000XM4. Sony made these its most comfortable earbuds by shrinking them and including XS-L memory foam ear tips. The WF-1000XM5 support advanced features like multipoint connectivity and spatial audio with head tracking. You also get plenty of customization options through the free mobile app.

These earbuds also feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, ensuring rich, high-resolution audio. Some users suggest the sound profile leans toward bass, which could be an attraction if you’re into that kind of sound. Battery life is also solid, offering up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC on, and extending to 24 hours with the charging case.

While the Prime Day event has triggered this offer, you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of it, so don’t miss out.