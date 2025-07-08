Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal: Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds hit $198 in Prime Day pick
2 hours ago
If you’re shopping for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, now might be the perfect time to grab the Sony WF-1000XM5. During Amazon Prime Day, you can snag these earbuds for $198. That’s a 34% discount off the recommended retail price, bringing high-quality audio technology into a more affordable range.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds pack a lot into a compact package, being 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the model before them. This makes them more comfortable to wear and easier to carry around. The advanced active noise cancelation features three microphones per earbud, working effectively to minimize the world outside so you can focus on your music.
These earbuds also feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, ensuring rich, high-resolution audio. Some users suggest the sound profile leans toward bass, which could be an attraction if you’re into that kind of sound. Battery life is also solid, offering up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC on, and extending to 24 hours with the charging case.
While the Prime Day event has triggered this offer, you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of it, so don’t miss out.