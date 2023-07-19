Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds finally have an official launch date

WinFuture

TL;DR Sony has scheduled a launch event for next week.

The company will most likely announce the WF-1000XM5 earbuds on the day.

The teaser for the upcoming launch suggests Sony has made major improvements to noise cancelation on the new flagship buds.

Sony is teasing a launch event for next week and we’re pretty sure it’s when the company will announce the new WF-1000XM5 earbuds. The unveiling is scheduled for July 24 at 12 PM ET. The teaser posted by Sony Electronics on Twitter describes the upcoming buds as “The Best Silence Drops.” The tweet’s text reads — “For the silence. For the sound” — strongly suggesting the launch of the WF-1000XM5 with improved Active Noise Cancelation.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are no strangers to us. The buds have leaked extensively and are highly anticipated for their sleeker, more rounded design compared to the WF-1000XM4, which can be pretty bulky on the ears. The charging case is also reportedly getting a redesign, making it more compact than before.

In terms of features, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are expected to have “Dynamic Driver X” tech with 8.4mm drivers, two proprietary processors, three microphones each, and real-time noise reduction tech. Other leaked features include bone conduction sensors and Precise Voice Pickup tech.

They are expected to last up to 24 hours with the included case. The earbuds are believed to gain an hour of usage with just three minutes of charging. You should also expect Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity, and wireless charging on the case.

According to previously leaked information by a trusted journalist, the Sony WF-1000XM5 will cost €319.99 (~$359). If accurate, the new earbuds will be $79 more expensive than the WF-1000XM4.

