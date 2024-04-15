The best earbuds you can buy are at their lowest price ever

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

The audio experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, have the Sony WF-1000XM5 as the best pair of wireless earbuds for most people on their best wireless earbuds list. The buds retail for $300, but a new Amazon deal has dropped them to their lowest price ever at $229.95. Sony WF-1000XM5 for $229.95 ($70 off)

We’ve seen the occasional dip to the $250 mark on these earbuds since their launch in mid-2023, but this is the first time they’ve been available for less than that. Only the black colorway is available at the deal price so we could be looking at a very limited stock in the offer.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Sony WF-1000XM5 The Sony WF-1000XM5 have even better noise canceling than the WF-1000XM4. Sony made these its most comfortable earbuds by shrinking them and including XS-L memory foam ear tips. The WF-1000XM5 support advanced features like multipoint connectivity and spatial audio with head tracking. You also get plenty of customization options through the free mobile app. See price at Amazon Save $70.04

Active noise canceling and sound quality have both been upgraded since the Sony WF-1000XM4, thanks to dual processors enhancing their performance. The Sony WF-1000XM5 buds are also smaller and 25% lighter than their predecessors, and a range of memory foam tips accommodate even small-eared users. Key features include long battery life, fast charging, and wireless charging capabilities, making them highly efficient for on-the-go use.

A high-end microphone system excellently suppresses background noise, and the earbuds support multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, allowing seamless switching between devices. You also get extensive customization through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Ready to upgrade? Hit the widget above to check out the deal.

Comments