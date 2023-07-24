Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: Are they worth the upgrade?

The Sony WF-1000XM4 first launched back in 2021 as yet another pair of would-be AirPod competitors and quickly became some of the best true wireless earbuds available. With the arrival of the Sony WF-1000XM5, are you better off paying a bit more for their successors? We take a quick look at the biggest differences between the Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5 to help you decide which are the better fit.

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: At a glance

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are the direct successors to the Sony WF-1000XM5, so expect some similarities alongside pretty notable upgrades. Here are some of the biggest differences: The Sony WF-1000MX4 retail for $280, the XM5 start at $20 more.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have two new chips: the V2 and QN2e. These allow for better noise canceling and sound quality.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 upgrade to an 8.4mm dynamic driver, over the 6mm on the XM4.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 upgrade to a six-microphone array and have a motion-detecting accelerometer.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 rock a slightly different design and are 25% smaller and lighter than the WF-1000XM4.

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: Specs

Sony WF-1000XM5 Sony WF-1000XM4 Bluetooth connectivity

Sony WF-1000XM5 Bluetooth 5.3

SBC, AAC, LDAC

LE audio

DSEE Extreme upscaling

Sony WF-1000XM4 Bluetooth 5.2

SBC, AAC, LDAC

DSEE Extreme upscaling

Water resistance

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: IPX4 water-resistant build

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds: IPX4 water-resistant build

Battery

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds, ANC on: 8 hours

Case and earbuds, ANC on: 24 hours

Earbuds, ANC off: 12 hours

Case and earbuds, ANC off: 36 hours

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds, ANC on: 8 hours

Case and earbuds, ANC on: 24 hours

Earbuds, ANC off: 12 hours

Case and earbuds, ANC off: 36 hours

Charging

Sony WF-1000XM5 USB-C

Wireless

Fast charging

Sony WF-1000XM4 USB-C

Wireless

Fast charging

Audio hardware

Sony WF-1000XM5 8.4mm dynamic driver (aka Dynamic Driver X)

Six-microphone array

Sony WF-1000XM4 6mm dynamic driver

Dual beamforming, noise-sensor microphones

Sensors

Sony WF-1000XM5 Bone conduction sensor

Motion-detecting accelerometer

Proximity sensor

Touch control

Sony WF-1000XM4 Bone conduction sensor

Proximity sensor

Touch control

Chipset

Sony WF-1000XM5 QN2e chip

V2 processor

Sony WF-1000XM4 QN1e chip

V1 processor

Spatial audio

Sony WF-1000XM5 Personalized 360 Reality Audio

Head tracking

Sony WF-1000XM4 Personalized 360 Reality Audio

Features

Sony WF-1000XM5 Adaptive Sound Control

Ambient Sound Control

Automatic wear detection

Ear tip fit test

Google Fast Pair

Mono mode

Multipoint connectivity

Speak-to-Chat

Swift Pair

Sony WF-1000XM4 Adaptive Sound Control

Ambient Sound Control

Automatic wear detection

Ear tip fit test

Google Fast Pair

Mono mode

Multipoint connectivity

Speak-to-Chat

Swift Pair

Noise canceling

Sony WF-1000XM5 Yes

Sony WF-1000XM4 Yes

Ambient sound mode

Sony WF-1000XM5 Yes

Sony WF-1000XM4 Yes

Ear tip selection

Sony WF-1000XM5 XS, S, M, L

Sony WF-1000XM4 S, M, L

Release date

Sony WF-1000XM5 July 24, 2023

Sony WF-1000XM4 June 8, 2021

Price

Sony WF-1000XM5 $299.99

Sony WF-1000XM4 $278



The Sony WF-1000XM5 only retail for $20 more than the starting price of the XM4, but the actual price you pay could be much less as retailers begin to discount old inventories. We already highlighted some of the biggest differences above, so let’s dive a little deeper, starting with the new V2 and QN2e chips.

The V2 chip has much faster real-time processing than the V1 found on the WF-1000XM4, which pairs nicely with the new QN2e noise canceling processor. The QN2e can also serve higher-quality DAC that enables 24-bit signal processing. There are also improvements to the microphone set up which both help with call clarity and noise reduction.

According to testing from our sister site SoundGuys, the WF-1000XM5’s ANC makes sub-bass rumbles from airplane engines sound about 50% quieter than WF-1000XM4. Still, it’s not just improvements to the hardware that makes for better noise canceling on the XM5, meaningful touches like new memory foam ear tips that aid with noise isolation are equally important. The tips keep a lot of external sound under control, so the ANC doesn’t have to work quite as hard.

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Noise canceling isn’t the only thing that gets better with the XM5. The sound quality also gets a notable upgrade here. There’s a new 8.4mm dynamic driver that Sony calls “Dynamic Driver X,” which is at least on paper an improvement over the 6mm dynamic driver on the XM4. Based on our tests, most users are going to prefer the sound from the XM5, but if the bass is too loud, you can always take it in the custom EQ module to achieve a sound that’s more similar to the XM4.

Design is another area where the Sony WF-1000XM5 see some upgrades. Although the controls are quite similar, it should be noted that you can now adjust the volume right from the earbuds. This time the buds are also 25% smaller and lighter than their predecessors, though they keep the same IPX4 water resistance.

The new earbuds take on a more tapered shape which leads to a much better fit. There are two color choices here as well, white or black. Both have copper accents that not only look great but actually reduce wind noise to help provide a better listening experience.

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

We mentioned a motion-detecting accelerometer, so what exactly is that? In short, head tracking lets sound react to your head movements. To set this up, you can take a photograph of your ears with the 360 Reality Audio effect. This take on spatial audio leads to more immersive sound, and the head tracking addition makes a good thing even better.

Let’s talk battery real fast. While the WF-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM5 are both rated to handle eight hours on ANC with an additional 24 hours of charge through the case, our own tests showed that the XM5 were in fact hitting around eight hours but you’ll get slightly less with the XM4 at seven hours and 43 minutes. Of course, it could be the fact our WF-1000XM4 units have slightly older batteries now. Nonetheless, battery life should be similar, if not identical.

While there are likely to be other small differences, those are the biggest changes this time around. The next question is whether the Sony WF-1000XM5 are worth the extra cost.

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: Is an upgrade worth it?

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

The Sony WF-1000XM5 improve noise canceling and sound quality, but it doesn’t stop there. They’re now lighter and more comfortable than before. While a lot remains the same, what Sony has changed leads to a much more refined experience. If you already own the XM4, it’s probably not worth the upgrade. Still, if you’re more than happy to pay the retail price, get the Sony WF-1000XM5.