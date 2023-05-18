The best deal of 2023 on these highly-rated Sony earbuds just dropped

Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony WF-1000XM4 Powerful active noise canceling earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are some of the best on the market. High-quality sound is matched by top-notch ANC. Well designed ear tips provide an excellent seal, improving noise isolation, and call quality. See price at Amazon Save $91.99

This $92 price drop takes the highly-rated ‘buds to the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday 2022. The top deal is on the silver model of the earbuds, but the black color is only $10 more at $198, which is also a price that hasn’t been beaten in 2023.

While these wireless earbuds might have now been available for almost two years, they still hold their own against other top earbuds on the market. 360 Reality Audio support and superb isolation via ANC let you enjoy rich and lag-free sound quality, all while consuming less energy thanks to Sony’s V1 processor. And an IPX4 rating allows the earbuds to withstand the sweat of your workout as you aim to hit your fitness goals.

For those looking for that signature Sony sound quality at a lower price point, there are also savings to be made on the Sony LinkBuds and LinkBuds S models. The Linkbuds are down from $180 to just $123 (23% off) in the same sale, while the LinkBuds S are subject to a similar price drop at $148 (26% off).

We understand that the Sony WF-1000XM4 deal and other Sony audio offers are ending on Sunday, so make sure you don’t miss the boat if you’re looking to make an earbud upgrade.

Comments