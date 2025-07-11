Prime Day finale slashes Sony ULT WEAR headphones to just $128

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Sony ULT WEAR headphones are currently seeing a huge price drop on the final day of the Prime Day sale. For a limited time, these headphones are available for just $128 on Amazon, down from their regular price of $199.99. This 36% discount is the lowest we’ve seen this year, making it a compelling offer for audiophiles and everyday listeners alike. Sony ULT WEAR Headphones for $128 (36% off)

Known for their bass-centric design, the Sony ULT WEAR headphones are ideal for users who crave powerful low-end response. The headphones include two ULT modes to enhance bass levels, delivering a rich audio experience. Whether commuting or working from a bustling cafe, the active noise cancelation (ANC) effectively minimizes background noise, lasting up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Sony ULT WEAR headphones are a new generation of folding, wireless headphones with ANC and a big, comfy design. Good connectivity options and a focus on immersive sound are the key selling features.

If you’re short on time, a quick ten-minute charge can provide around five hours of playback, making them practical for on-the-go use. Additionally, the headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 with LDAC support for superior sound quality over wireless connections, and their touch controls simplify navigation.

Despite being a Prime Day special, you don’t actually need the Amazon subscription to take advantage of this deal. That said, stock is very limited, and the sale ends tonight. Hit the widget above to see the offer for yourself.