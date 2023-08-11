PS5 Slim appears to leak in video, and it's not very slim

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR An image of what’s believed to be the PS5 Slim appeared online this morning.

Now a video has emerged of a hand holding what appears to be the rumored console.

It’s difficult to tell how much smaller this system is compared to the standard PS5.

Since the PlayStation 2 days, Sony has always eventually made a slim version of its consoles. Now that the PS5 has been out for about three years, there were questions about whether Sony would make a slim version of the PS5. A couple of new leaks seem to suggest Sony may be working on PS5 Slim.

A video of what appears to be a new version of the PS5 has leaked on X (formerly Twitter) via BwE_Dev. The video shows a hand holding and waving the console back and forth. It’s uncertain exactly what this new model of PS5 is, but it could be the rumored PS5 Slim.Even though it doesn’t look much smaller than the PS5 in the video. As we can’t confirm the veracity of this leak or vouch for the reliability of this leaker, take this with a grain of salt.

Earlier this morning, a leak that appeared on the Chinese forum A9VG, delivering a partial image of what looks like a newly designed PS5. The image appears to match what is shown in the video above. According to this leak, this model is 5cm smaller in height, but the same size in thickness. It also mentions that a black slit has been added to the middle, the disc drive is detachable, and there are two USB-C ports in the front.

A9VG

While there have been rumors of a PS5 Pro in the works, there has been little information on a potential slim version of the PS5. Once again, the legitimacy of this leak is unclear, so don’t take it at face value.

Comments