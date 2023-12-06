Sony has reportedly restored some suspended PlayStation accounts, but confusion remains

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Sony has reportedly restored some suspended PlayStation accounts of people who were accidentally banned, reports The Verge. However, there’s still no official word from the company about why it mass-suspended hundreds of PlayStation accounts permanently. It also doesn’t seem like the problem was resolved for everyone affected.

People are still posting about the ban on X (formerly Twitter), trying to figure out why their accounts were snatched away for no reason. According to one user, their account was suspended for chargebacks even though they didn’t make any recent purchases or incurred any charges on their card associated with the account.

“I’m literally going to have to buy a new PlayStation cause my account has been permanently suspended for a chargeback that was a misunderstanding on my end. This is absolutely atrocious the way you guys are taking away accounts like candy. I’ve spent thousands on my account,” wrote another user.

A Reddit user managed to reach out to Sony’s support team and was assigned a case number for their suspension complaint. They were promised a solution in 24-48 hours.

Meanwhile, some users were also advised by Sony support to create new PlayStation accounts.

We’ve contacted Sony repeatedly but haven’t yet heard back from the company. Folks on Reddit and X suspect the PlayStation Network has been subject to a hack or has been affected by a bug. However, without an official word from Sony, it’s difficult to say what’s really happened.

The company’s support page on PlayStation suspensions clearly notes that users will be informed by email explaining why they have been suspended. However, most users affected in this round of mass suspensions say they did not receive any emails from Sony with an explanation.

