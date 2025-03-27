Sony PlayStation 5 Slim deals: Save $50 and get a free game!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a new gaming console to have some fun during your free time? The PlayStation 5 is likely among your top choices, but not everyone wants to drop $450-$500 on one. These rarely go on sale, too, but right now, there’s a nice sale on both the disc and digital edition. You can save $50 on both and get a free game with the ASTRO BOT Bundle. Get the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console ASTRO BOT Bundle for $449.99 Get the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition ASTRO BOT Bundle for $399.99

These bundle deals are available from Best Buy, but you can also get the same offers from Sony, Walmart, and other retailers. These bundle deals show up from time to time, with different free game offerings and such. Take advantage of them while you can, as they are usually about the best deals you can get on PlayStation 5 consoles.

Whether you get the PlayStation 5 bundle with the Disc Edition or the Digital Edition, you are pretty much getting it at a $50 discount. The console alone would cost $499.99 for the Disc Edition or $449.99 for the Digital Edition. However, remember you are also getting a free game included, and ASTRO BOT typically costs $59.99. Essentially, you are saving $109.99 here.

The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim is a great console, and we can understand why it is such a popular gaming console. It has a broad portfolio of available games, including many of the best AAA titles in existence. Additionally, it is capable of great graphics. Not to mention, the actual console is better designed, with a smaller body that launched in 2023. For comparison, the Slim Digital Edition measures 14.1 x 8.5 x 3.14in, while the original model measures 15.4 x 10.2 x 3.6in.

The general gaming experience is the same as the predecessor, but there is a nice treat you get with the Slim versions. These come with a 1TB SSD. While you will fill that up pretty quickly with a few games, it’s better than the 825GB of storage included in the past. If you’re thinking of saving on your PS5 purchase, just make sure to get your bundle quickly. Again, these bundle offerings are pretty much limited deals, and eventually, they end. Who knows how long we’ll have to wait for the next bundle or discount?

