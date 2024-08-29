Here's our first look at the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the alleged name and design of Sony’s mid-gen PlayStation 5 refresh.

The console will likely be called PlayStation 5 Pro and feature minor design changes on the detachable covers.

Sony could announce the PlayStation 5 Pro as early as next month, but it will likely go on sale later this year.

Several game developers openly talked about Sony’s upcoming console during Gamescom 2024 last week, suggesting an imminent launch. Although Sony still hasn’t made an official announcement, a new leak has revealed what could be the final name and design of the mid-gen PlayStation 5 refresh.

Reliable PlayStation leaker billbil-kun has claimed that Sony will settle with the PlayStation 5 Pro moniker for the upcoming console in a recent report on Dealabs. The report also includes a sketch of the console, which is allegedly based on the design printed on its retail packaging. It shows a console that looks a lot like the PS5 Slim, featuring the same general shape with two USB-C ports and a power button on the front.

The only obvious difference between the PS5 Slim and the Pro is that the latter appears to have three black stripes on the detachable covers. The Slim model features just one. billbil-kun also claims that the PS5 Pro will be slightly thicker than the Slim variant.

Given the information seen in previous leaks, it makes sense for the PS5 Pro to be bulkier than the Slim model. The next-gen console is rumored to bring a performance boost of around 45 percent, thanks to an upgraded GPU and faster memory. We’ve also seen reports highlighting ray-tracing improvements and a few other changes. We might not have to wait too long to get a clearer picture, as Sony is expected to announce the console sometime next month.

