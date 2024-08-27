It seems the Sony PS5 Pro may be just around the corner

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR At least two publications have confirmed devs are readily talking about the PS5 Pro without much prompting during Gamescom 2024.

It seems the PS5 Pro’s launch could be imminent as it has reached plenty of developers, including smaller ones that likely wouldn’t get a dev kit or official specs until closer to launch.

Given the PS4 Pro’s launch history, we may see the PS5 Pro go official in early September with a November/holiday 2024 release date.

Rumors about a PS5 Pro have been circulating practically since the PS5’s launch, with an alleged spec sheet even leaking in December 2023. Wondering when the refreshed PS5 will finally become official? According to new reports from Wccftech and Multiplayer, a release may be imminent.

Both publications attended Gamescom 2024 last week, where they heard from developers who claimed to have full hardware specs in hand. While neither publication listed the developers they spoke to in order to protect their anonymity, it apparently wasn’t hard to get them to admit the existence of the PS5 Pro.

Wccftech claims they are confident the developer they spoke with was different from Multiplayer’s source and further notes that this was a smaller developer, suggesting that official specs and dev kits are likely in the hands of many developers now. The developer told Wccftech that the PS5 Pro will handle Unreal Engine 5 much better than the original model, though not much else was shared.

The fact that multiple developers talked openly about the PS5 Pro suggests that Sony is pushing hard to launch the console soon while ensuring third-party developers have the resources needed to optimize for the new model.

As for when we might see it? The PS4 Pro was formally announced on September 7 and launched on November 10. While it might not be announced on the exact same date, it seems reasonably likely that the PS5 Pro will be unveiled in early September and released in time for the holiday shopping season. Just be aware that until Sony makes this official, this is all just speculation.

Although we don’t officially know what the PS5 Pro will bring to the table, current rumors suggest a performance increase of around 45 percent thanks to an improved GPU and possibly faster memory. There are also reported improvements to ray tracing and a few other changes. You can read more about the current rumors in our PS5 Pro wishlist and rumor hub.

