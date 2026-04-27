Sony is shutting down one of the best music recording apps for Xperia

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony is shutting down its Music Pro app.

All services for the app will end on October 27, 2026.

The company warns that you should export any video or audio data in your projects before the end date.

As leaks start to ramp up for the Xperia 1 VIII, Sony is shutting down an app designed specifically for its smartphone line. Later this year, you’ll no longer have access to the Music Pro app.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Music Pro, it’s a specialized recording app for making studio-quality music on Sony’s higher-end phones. It offers noise reduction, reverb removal, “Studio tuning,” and more. While it has become a staple on Xperia handsets, its time is coming to an end.

Sony has updated Music Pro’s store page on Google Play to announce that the app will be going away later this year. It also offers a timeline on how the app will wind down.

First, new purchases and subscription renewals will end on July 27, 2026. About a month later, on August 26, paid services will stop. Finally, all services will cease on October 27, 2026.

According to Sony, the termination of the Music Pro app is “due to various circumstances.” The company did not elaborate any further. However, it warns that you should “export any video or audio data in your projects” before the final deadline.

Follow