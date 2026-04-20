Rare deal slashes the Sony LinkBuds Speaker by 46%, and its selling fast

The Sony LinkBuds Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is rocking a 4.7-star Amazon rating, but for a more expert opinion, you can always check out the review of our sister site, SoundGuys. One downside for our audiophile colleagues was the pricetag, but a new Amazon deal has slashed it by almost 50%, bringing it back to its all-time low. Naturally, this drop from $180 to just $98 has the speaker flying off the virtual shelves, and there are only 20 left in stock at the time of writing.

We came across this amazing offer via DealHunt, which is our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but you don’t need to be AI or even an expert to appreciate a price drop of this scale. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

DealHunt / Android Authority

These speakers will keep you in touch with your music throughout the day thanks to smart features like Auto Switch, which lets you toggle seamlessly between your LinkBuds Speaker and LinkBuds Earbuds. You will enjoy great sound quality and clarity, and with a long battery life, you can keep listening without interruptions. The product features a two-way speaker system with a dedicated tweeter and X-Balanced Speaker unit, making for impressive bass and minimal distortion. The LinkBuds Speaker is designed to integrate seamlessly with select Sony LinkBuds earbuds, including LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open. Check out the deal on Amazon

Considering the high score of 98 out of 100 from DealHunt, this is rated as an excellent deal based on several factors. The current price of $98 is significantly below the 90-day average of $168.65, resulting in a substantial savings of $70.65. This item is at its all-time low, with a fresh price drop just three hours ago, confirming its status as a must-have.

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