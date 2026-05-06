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Score pro-level sound with the Sony INZONE H9 II gaming headset, now at $298
1 hour ago
For gamers, getting clear audio can be essential for a competitive edge. The Sony INZONE H9 II Gaming Headset is currently available at its lowest price ever, now just $298, down from $328.
This headset is developed with Fnatic and features carbon composite drivers for pro-level sound clarity. Weighing approximately 260g, it is designed for comfort with soft ear cushions and a supportive headband. The headset also boasts advanced noise cancelation that can be switched to transparency mode, a detachable cardioid mic that minimizes background noise, and multiple connection options, including ultra-low latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth.
Additionally, the INZONE Hub software allows users to customize sound settings and utilize FPS presets tailored by professional gamers. With quick charging capabilities, you can get up to one hour of playtime from just five minutes of charging. This all makes the Sony INZONE H9 II a compelling choice for any serious gamer.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 80/100, putting it into excellent deal territory. This score reflects a current price of $298.00, which is $37.99 below the 90-day average of $335.99, marking an impressive all-time low proximity. With the price dropping just a few hours ago, it’s a fresh deal to consider.
With an Amazon rating of 4.3 stars from 157 reviews, there’s a decent endorsement of the headset’s performance and comfort, making it a fantastic option for gaming enthusiasts.
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