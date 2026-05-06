Score pro-level sound with the Sony INZONE H9 II gaming headset, now at $298

For gamers, getting clear audio can be essential for a competitive edge. The Sony INZONE H9 II Gaming Headset is currently available at its lowest price ever, now just $298, down from $328.

This headset is developed with Fnatic and features carbon composite drivers for pro-level sound clarity. Weighing approximately 260g, it is designed for comfort with soft ear cushions and a supportive headband. The headset also boasts advanced noise cancelation that can be switched to transparency mode, a detachable cardioid mic that minimizes background noise, and multiple connection options, including ultra-low latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth.