Score a chance to get the Sony HTX8500 soundbar at an insane $200 off

The Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale is coming on October 10 and 11. In other words, it’s Prime Day 2. That also ushers in the welcome return on Amazon’s invite-only deals, which give you the chance to buy high-end devices for way under the retail price. One such offer right now is on the Sony HTX8500 2.1-channel soundbar, which will be available for just $198 for the lucky invitees.

Here’s how it works: The widget below takes you to the Amazon page, and if you have a Prime membership, you can request an invite to the deal. If you’re one of the lucky people chosen, you’ll receive an email during the Big Deals Days sale inviting you to complete your purchase. There’s no deposit required or anything like that, and you can try Prime for free for 30 days to request the invite. It’s worth doing anyway since all of the best offers during the sale will be limited to Prime members, and the trial period will cover the entire sale if you start now.

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Soundbar Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Soundbar Experience cinematic, three-dimensional surround sound with this 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar. It features built-in subwoofers for deep bass sound and a slim, elegant design that fits perfectly in front of your TV. See price at Amazon Save $201.99 Prime Invite only

The Sony HT-X8500 soundbar offers a cinematic audio experience in your living room. 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support provides three-dimensional surround sound, while the built-in subwoofers deliver deep bass. The Vertical Surround Engine technology simulates 7.1.2 surround sound, offering an immersive experience without the need for ceiling or up-firing speakers. The soundbar also comes with various sound modes tailored for different types of content, such as Cinema, Music, Game, News, and Sport. To round things off, it has a slim and elegant design that complements modern TVs and fits perfectly in any living space.

The deal isn’t quite too good to be true, but it’s only available for a limited time. Check it out for yourself while you can.

