Winner fools Sony photography contest judges with AI-generated art

AI art has been an ongoing topic of conversation with the rise of tools like OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Midjourney. However, an artist’s recent stunt has fanned the flames surrounding the AI-generated art conversation.

The World Photography Organization (WPO) held its annual Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA). Among the photos submitted to the Open Category, an entry from Boris Eldagsen emerged as the winner. Eldagsen later turned down the award, revealing his piece was made in collaboration with AI (via Peta Pixel ).

The piece in question, called “The Electrician,” features two women in a grainy sepia-toned photo. One of the women almost appears to be trying to hide behind the other, leaning her face on the other’s back.

If Eldagsen had accepted the prize, he would’ve received $5,000, photography equipment, and a place in the WPO’s book and exhibit. He also would’ve benefited from exposure and promotion.

On his website, the self-proclaimed “photomedia artist” explained why he entered the Open Category of the SWPA.

I applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out, if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not. We, the photo world, need an open discussion. A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter — or would this be a mistake? With my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate.

Eldagsen describes the AI-generated art as a “co-creation.” The co-creation is “the result of a complex interplay of prompt engineering, inpainting, and outpainting that draws on my wealth of photographic knowledge.” The way Eldagsen sees it, he is the “director” telling the AI what to do.