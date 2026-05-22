Don't miss out: Sonos Sub Mini hits its lowest price in months at just $399

If you’re looking to elevate your home audio setup with rich, immersive bass, the Sonos Sub Mini might be the missing piece. It just dropped to $399 on Amazon, offering an $83 discount compared to its average price over the past 90 days.

The Sub Mini is a compact wireless subwoofer designed to seamlessly pair with other Sonos products like the Beam, Ray, or One. Despite its small size, it delivers full-bodied low frequencies thanks to its dual custom woofers. These woofers are acoustically sealed and face inward to neutralize distortion through a force-canceling effect. Sonos also integrates its Trueplay tuning technology, which adapts the bass to your room’s acoustics. This ensures the sound remains clear and balanced, even if the subwoofer is placed close to a wall. The device is easy to set up using the Sonos app, making it a user-friendly addition to any home entertainment system. With an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 1,300 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that this product resonates with users.

Check out the deal on Amazon