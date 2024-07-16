Sonos Roam 2 goes on sale for the very first time

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, it can be hard to choose from the plethora of devices on the market. However, Sonos is one of the most trustworthy names in the space, and you can’t go wrong with the colorful Roam 2. Launched only a few months ago, the Roam 2 improves upon the original by making it easier to connect via Bluetooth and adding the option to connect over Wi-Fi.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise given it’s a fairly new product, but the Roam 2 is on sale for the first time ever. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Sonos’s smart speaker has had its price cut by 20%, putting it down to $143. That means you’ll be able to save $36 on this purchase. With this deal, you’ll be able to pick either the White or Black color option.

This portable audio device offers 10 hours of playback and has a dust and waterproof rating of IP67. You can also use it along with other Sonos devices, in case you already have a Sonos setup.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you won’t be able to get in on this deal. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial you can take advantage of.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments