This is the cheapest way to pick up the Sonos One (Gen 2)
If we mention top-of-the-line hardware that’s never on sale, your mind may first go to Apple, but Sonos also falls squarely into that category. That’s why this Sono One (Gen 2) deal caught our eye. The powerful smart speaker gets a notable mention in our best Bluetooth speakers rundown, and a Sonos-refurbished model is now on sale for just $134 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the device.
The original price on the listing is $179, but to be clear, that’s how much the refurbished model of the Sono One (Gen 2) usually sells for. The retail price of a brand-new model is still $219, and good luck finding one for much less than that. To get an almost 40% markdown on a model that has been refurbished by the manufacturer strikes us as a fantastic offer.
The Sonos One (Gen 2) delivers impressive audio without compromising on smart capabilities. With built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users can enjoy voice-controlled music and more. Its compact design, standing at 16.2cm tall, is both aesthetically pleasing and functional, featuring intuitive touch controls. The Sonos app enhances the user experience, offering features like Sonos Radio and room-specific playback settings. Trueplay audio tuning for iOS devices ensures optimal sound based on room acoustics. Sound-wise, the speaker boasts a balanced output with clear lows, mids, and highs. While it’s a bit pricier than some competitors, its sound quality and smart integrations make it a worthy investment for those diving into the smart home ecosystem, especially at this reduced price.
Stock is likely to be a factor on this Sonos One deal, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.