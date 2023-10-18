Rare deal slashes $100 off the Sonos Move

Like Apple, Sonos makes high-quality hardware and doesn’t like letting it go at a discount. In other words, it’s rare to see significant price drops from the audio giant. But with the Sonos Move 2 launching last month, the manufacturer appears to be clearing out the original smart speaker. The Sonos Move is down to just $299 right now. Sonos Move for $299 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move bridges the gap between home and outdoor audio experiences. Built with an IP56 weatherproof rating, it’s designed to withstand the elements, making it suitable both for indoor and yard use. The speaker offers dual connectivity options — Wi-Fi for home use and Bluetooth for on-the-go listening. The Sonos app provides an integrated platform for various streaming services, and the speaker is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Touch-sensitive controls on the top and physical buttons on the back of the speaker offer multiple ways to manage playback. Battery life is around six to ten hours in our testing, and the Move also comes with a convenient charging cradle, ensuring it’s always ready for use.

If this is the clearance sale that it looks to be, you can expect stock levels to limit how long the deal will last. Hit the widget above to learn more.

