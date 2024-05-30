Record 25% drop on the Sonos Move 2 leads rare sale

Sonos has the prestige that it doesn’t often feel the need to discount its products, making Sonos sales few and far between. But we’re being treated to one today, with one of our favorite deals from the promotion being the first-ever 25% price drop on the Sonos Move 2. The $113 discount gives you the chance to catch the high-end speaker at just $336.

The Move 2 offers powerful stereo sound with enhanced fidelity and dynamic bass, thanks to its updated acoustic architecture. It features automatic Trueplay tuning for optimized audio in any environment, and battery life is more than doubled, providing up to 24 hours of playback. It’s named Move for a reason, with a shock-absorbent and water-resistant design, an IP56 rating, support for multi-room audio, and easy transport with a built-in handle. It makes the best smart speaker list of our sister site, SoundGuys, for a reason.

See price at Best Buy

That isn’t the only highlight from the Sonos sale. Here are some other noteworthy mentions:

Hit the links above to check out the Sonos deals for yourself.