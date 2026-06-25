If you want the most powerful Sonos standalone speaker, the Five is now 25% off for Prime Day

Amazon

Sonos built the Five for high-fidelity music, and it stands as the brand’s most powerful standalone wireless speaker. The brand also isn’t known for discounting its premium hardware, but a strong Prime Day 2026 discount bucks that trend and makes the speaker much more tempting. The deal brings the Sonos Five down to $449 from its usual $599. That is a 25% discount relative to the RRP, and it is the lowest price we have seen this year.

As for what you get, the Five uses six Class-D amps along with three tweeters and three midwoofers. That setup is aimed at strong bass, clear vocals, and wide stereo separation. It streams over Wi-Fi and supports Apple AirPlay 2, which is useful for people already using Apple gear at home.

There is also a 3.5 mm line-in, so you can connect a turntable, CD player, or another audio source. Trueplay tuning can optimize the sound for your room, the speaker can be placed vertically for mono playback or horizontally for stereo, and you can pair two Sonos Five speakers for a wider stereo setup.

The Sonos Five also carries a 4.4 review score, which helps this deal stand out even more. It’s also one of the rare Prime Day picks that doesn’t require the Amazon subscription, so hit the button above to find out more if you’re tempted.

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