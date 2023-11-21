Sonos sale brings rare price drops on top-tier speakers

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Some brands make a statement about the quality of their hardware by almost never having it on sale. Apple does it with the iPhone, and Sonos does it with its speakers and soundbars. But that’s why we wait for Black Friday bargains, and the season has bought a Sonos sale to reward that patience. There’s up to 25% off some of the finest audio on the market in the promotion.

The discounts are offered directly from Sonos and are also reflected on Amazon. For example, The Sonos Roam portable speaker usually sells for $179, but this week, you can pick it up for just $134. Ideal for both home and outdoor use, its compact design is both aesthetically pleasing and practical. It features an IP67 rating and offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless music streaming and smart home integration. The speaker’s sound quality is commendable for its size, and it supports voice assistants for convenient hands-free operation.

Sonos Roam Sonos Roam A built-in support for voice assistance along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Sonos Roam is a portable speaker that operates over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and offers an IP67 rating. The app allows voice assistance and pairs the speaker with other devices. See price at Amazon Save $45.00

Comments