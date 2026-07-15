Sonos is finally rolling out an update for its insanely bad app

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Sonos has started rolling out a new update to its companion app, adding tab navigation and speaker sorting options.

On iOS, the update introduces a Dynamic Volume Slider.

The update is rolling out in phases and could take up to two weeks to reach all Sonos app users.

Back in February, Sonos was reported to be working on a new update for its companion app; an update that would fix the disastrous redesign from two years ago that broke the app so thoroughly that the company had to delay new hardware to fix it. Now, that update is finally here.

The company announced the update in a Reddit post and outlined some of the changes, including tab navigation, sorting options for speakers and rooms, and a Dynamic Volume Slider for iOS devices.

The bottom navigation bar now features clear buttons for “Home,” “System,” and “Search.” The update also highlights the selected button more clearly. Users can enable the new tab navigation feature by turning on the “Enable Improved Navigation” toggle in the Sonos app settings.

The update also introduces the ability to sort speakers inside the app. Users can sort their Sonos speakers alphabetically, by most-used, or based on which speakers are actively playing audio. It also lets you pin speakers to the top so you can access your favorites easily.

Sonos is also improving the volume slider for iPhone users with a new dynamic volume slider. The redesigned slider can display the current volume or show the EQ shortcut (if enabled). It could also result in a more responsive experience while adjusting the volume using the slider.

The app now also improves the Now Playing interface with background colors that change based on the album art and introduces swipe-to-delete support for Sonos Favorites.

The update is rolling out in phases, which means you might not see it right away on your device. If you have enabled automatic updates on your device, you don’t need to do anything. iPhone users, on the other hand, can check for the update from the App Store.

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