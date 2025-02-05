Would you pay $400 for an Android TV box from one of the most controversial names in streaming?

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Speaker-maker Sonos is reportedly working on its first streaming TV box, codenamed Pinewood

Pinewood would run Android TV and offer an interface that attempts to unify content from all your streaming services.

Commensurate with the company’s premium speaker pricing, Pinewood could sell for as much as $400.

When it comes to hardware for streaming video, you’ve got plenty of affordable options on the lower end, but what about the more premium space? We’ve got last year’s $100 Google TV Streamer as sort of the diving line between those cheap and pricy models, and while you could move up to the $150 NVIDIA Shield TV or $200 Shield TV Pro, those are both getting a little long in the tooth. What about some fresh blood? We may just have a new option before you know it, as a report outlines plans for a TV streaming box from Sonos.

You’re probably familiar with Sonos as the once-lauded manufacturer of reasonably premium soundbars and home audio solutions. Not only has competition gotten a lot fiercer in that space from more affordable alternatives, but Sonos made a few big missteps when it came to its apps, seriously harming the brand’s reputation. Now as the company looks to what’s next for it, The Verge reports that it’s developing a streaming box codenamed Pinewood.

Pinewood would run Android TV but focus on what sounds like a bespoke interface designed to collate content from all your streaming subscriptions all in one centralized, searchable spot. You know: Pretty much what everyone, Google included, has been trying to do for years (to varying degrees of success).

The hardware is described as a relatively plain-looking small black box (not unlike the NVIDIA Shield, below), but equipped with a bevy of HDMI connections, which could be key to Pinewood’s role not just as a source for streaming content, but as a hub for your entertainment devices. Low-latency processing could help things like game consoles connect with Sonos speakers with minimal lag. And speaking of speakers (no pun intended), Pinewood could scratch a major Sonos itch by letting users connect multiple discrete Sonos speakers to use as a multi-channel setup, rather than leaning so heavily on soundbars.

Admittedly, there’s some potential there. It sounds like Sonos is interested in tackling some issues that should absolutely resonate with consumers — assuming it can actually pull this ambitious effort off. But even if it does, will it be able to do so at a competitive price point? Sonos has never really been known for its affordability, and Pinewood could cost anywhere from $200 up to a near-inconceivable $400.

While companies like NVIDIA have established that people will pay a premium for the best streaming hardware, Sonos is going to have a very high performance bar to clear if it has any hope of convincing shoppers that dropping $400 on Pinewood is a smart upgrade.

Other Pinewood details this report shares include support for Wi-Fi 7, gigabit Ethernet, and the inclusion of a hardware remote. We haven’t heard any specific ETA, other than that Sonos plans to launch the device “in the coming months.”

