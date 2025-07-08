Prime Day pick: Save a record 33% on the Sonos Ace headphones

Audiophiles, listen up — there’s a fantastic deal on the Sonos Ace headphones that’s perfect for enhancing your listening experience. Right now, you can grab the Sonos Ace for just $299, a significant drop from its usual price of $449. That’s a 33% discount, and it brings the headphones to their lowest price of all time. Sonos Ace Headphones for $299 (33% off)

These headphones pack several impressive features. With plush vegan leather ear cushions and a stainless steel headband, the Sonos Ace promises comfort for those long listening sessions. The headphones offer bright, spacious sound with clear treble and balanced bass to immerse you in your music. They include features like Active Noise Cancelation to keep distractions at bay, and Aware Mode for when you need to tune into your surroundings.

Sonos Ace Headphones Sonos Ace Headphones Premium noise canceling headphones designed for mobile cinephiles The Sonos Ace are a pair of headphones designed to bring the home theater experience everywhere you go. These premium headphones offer an elegant design, good ANC, Lossless audio, Dolby Atmos support, and up to 30 hours of battery life. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Prime Deal

A 30-hour battery life and quick-charging capabilities make these ideal for extended use. Additional perks include Dolby Atmos support with dynamic head tracking and a TV Audio Swap function for a seamless transition from Sonos soundbars.

This Prime Day deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not already subscribed, you might want to consider signing up. There’s a 30-day free trial available if you’re not quite ready to commit, giving you the opportunity to take advantage of this and other great offers.