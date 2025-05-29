Sonos Ace headphones plunge $120 to all-time low price

Sonos just launched a rare sale, dropping many pieces of its high-end hardware to their lowest prices of the year. The Sonos Ace headphones particularly caught our eye, as the 27% discount means that the cans are now at their lowest-ever price of $329. Sonos Ace for $329 ($120 off)

While it isn’t the first time we’ve tracked a price drop on the Sonos Ace, we’ve never seen them lower than $349, and they were selling at full retail price a couple of days ago. Only the black colorway is subject to the massive markdown, often indicating a limited stock available at the promotional price point.

Sonos Ace Headphones Sonos Ace Headphones Premium noise canceling headphones designed for mobile cinephiles The Sonos Ace are a pair of headphones designed to bring the home theater experience everywhere you go. These premium headphones offer an elegant design, good ANC, Lossless audio, Dolby Atmos support, and up to 30 hours of battery life. See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Sonos Ace marks an impressive debut into the premium headphone space, bringing immersive Dolby Atmos sound, head tracking, and sleek design in a package made for movie lovers on the move. With support for aptX Lossless via Snapdragon Sound and Bluetooth multipoint, the Ace delivers high-quality audio across multiple devices.

This is also one of the few headphones that integrates with Sonos soundbars, allowing you to wirelessly switch TV audio to your headphones — perfect for late-night viewing. A plush build, tactile controls, and over 30 hours of battery life round out the experience, making the Sonos Ace a strong pick for anyone who wants cinematic audio wherever they go.

