These new smart glasses feature a built-in camera and GPT-4o support

TL;DR Solos’ latest smart glasses are the first from the company to feature a built-in camera.

The new AirGo Vision will support Open AI’s GPT-4o, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude AI models.

The glasses will go on sale later this month at a starting price of $249.99.

After carving out a niche for itself in the smart glasses space over the last few years, Solos now aims to take on the big boys with its latest product — the AirGo Vision. The new glasses are the first from the company to feature a built-in camera, putting them in the same league as the highly acclaimed Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The Solos AirGo Vision will utilize the built-in camera and OpenAI’s GPT-4o AI model to recognize objects and answer questions about what’s in the frame. The Verge reports that the glasses will also support Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude AI models, giving users more flexibility than Meta’s offering.

AirGo Vision users must rely on voice commands to interact with the onboard AI, as the glasses don’t feature a built-in display. However, Solos has included LEDs to notify users of incoming calls or messages.

Like other models in Solos’ portfolio, the AirGo Vision also support the company’s unique swappable frame system that lets users switch between different frame styles on the fly. Solos already offers a wide range of designs priced between $89 and $129.

The Solos AirGo Vision will go on sale later this month at a starting price of $249.99. However, the base model won’t include a camera. The camera variant will likely cost a bit more, putting it right in the range of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which start at $299.

