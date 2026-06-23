This new emulator frontend brings back the nostalgia of cartridges and game discs

TL;DR Socket is an emulator frontend that turns your ROM files into 3D cartridges and game discs.

It also features platform-specific cartridge insertion animations.

The app isn’t out yet, but an alpha build is expected in around a month.

Playing old games on emulators can be incredibly fun, and there are many excellent handheld gaming consoles dedicated to this. However, if you’ve been missing the experience of rummaging through your collection of cartridges and game discs to choose what to play, a new emulator frontend could soon bring back that feeling.

Retrododo found a new emulator frontend called Socket that aims to give “your favorite games the focus and love they deserve.”

The app isn’t released yet, but the developer Depmots has posted an X video showing it in action on an AYN Thor handheld, and it looks really good. Socket goes through your ROM library and displays games as 3D models of cartridges or game discs, complete with stickers. You can even customize the stickers if you want to.

It organizes games by platform and uses unique 3D models for each title. The app features custom insert animations when you select a game, too. Talk about bringing back the good old days.

There’s currently no official release date for the app, but the developer did mention on the Socket Discord that the first alpha version will launch in around a month. The Socket website simply says that it’s “coming soon.”

In a statement to Retrododo, Depmots said that he is using the Godot game engine because it allows more freedom while using 3D models “for squashing, and stretching to create playful animations.” Technically, using Godot will also let him bring the app to iOS, Linux, PC, and Mac, but he’s currently only planning on an Android release. That said, the developer mentioned on Discord that he is planning to expand support to PC and Steam Deck.

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