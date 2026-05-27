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This highly rated and tailgate-ready Bluetooth speaker just dropped to $24.80!
2 hours ago
If you love music and showing off your team spirit, this speaker might just be a fun upgrade for your next get-together or outdoor adventure. The SOAR NCAA Shockbox LED Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is now available for only $24.80, which is $7.21 below its 90-day average price. You may not be familiar with the brand, but it’s rocking an impressive Amazon rating.
This officially licensed NCAA speaker is compact, durable, and travel-friendly, with a top handle for easy carrying. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 with a wireless range of 30 feet, and you can sync two speakers together for stereo sound. Whether you’re tailgating or camping, its multicolor LED lights that pulse to the music add a bit of flair, while the shockproof and water-resistant materials ensure it can handle rugged settings. It’s also got over 5 hours of playtime per charge, which should cover most casual outings. With a 4.6-star rating from 3,513 reviewers on Amazon, it seems to have earned a lot of happy campers!
According to our price tracker, the current price of $24.80 makesit near its all-time Amazon low. It also helps that the price drop happened just three hours ago — so you’re catching this deal when it’s fresh. The savings combined with the great design make this an option worth considering.
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