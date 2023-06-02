Snapdragon Summit 2023 confirmed: Here's when to expect Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

TL;DR The Snapdragon Summit 2023 is confirmed to take place from October 24 to 26.

The company is expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor at the event.

We could also see the first chipset powered by an Oryon CPU.

Qualcomm holds the Snapdragon Summit in Q4 each year, serving as a launch platform for its flagship processor for the following year.

Now, the company has confirmed that the 2023 edition of the Snapdragon Summit will take place from October 24 to 26 in Maui, Hawaii. This is earlier than usual, as last year’s summit took place from November 15 to 17, while the 2021 event took place from November 30 to December 2.

What will Qualcomm reveal in Hawaii? The company is widely expected to announce the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor during the event. This chipset is set to power many high-end phones in 2024, although the earlier reveal suggests that we could see a few flagship phones using this SoC in late 2023. We indeed saw this happen with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as the Xiaomi 13 series and vivo X90 Pro Plus both launched in China in December 2022.

In any event, we’ve seen some Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leaks already. One notable leak points to Qualcomm offering a 1+5+2 CPU setup as opposed to the 8 Gen 2’s 1+4+3 setup. In other words, the company could sacrifice a little core in favor of adding another medium core.

This likely won’t be the only announcement at Snapdragon Summit this year, as the company could also reveal the first PC chipset powered by its custom Oryon CPU tech. So Windows 11 Arm laptops could get a massive performance and efficiency boost in 2024.

Comments