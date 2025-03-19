You won't have to wait much longer for Snapdragon 8s Elite-powered affordable flagships

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak claims the Snapdragon 8s Elite will launch soon.

The leak claims the first phones with the chip will be released in April.

The chip is designed to be a sub-flagship SoC.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is found in some of the best Android phones currently available. However, the company’s focus isn’t solely on creating processors for the most powerful flagship devices. It is also working on a SoC for upper mid-range handsets called the Snapdragon 8s Elite. A new leak has now shed some light on when this new chip could make its debut.

According to a social media post from tipster Yogesh Brar, the Snapdragon 8s Elite is expected to launch soon. He adds that there will be plenty of phones using the chip, the first of which will launch in April. A previous leak from Brar in December suggested that the chip’s launch would happen in March.

Thanks to a leak from January, we have an idea of what this chipset will be capable of. This leak says the Snapdragon 8s Elite could come with a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21GHz, three performance Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.01GHz, two efficiency Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and two additional efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. It’s expected that this sub-flagship SoC will sit somewhere between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3.

It’s unknown what phones will feature the Snapdragon 8s Elite. However, rumors have suggested that iQOO and Redmi will be among the first wave of releases.

