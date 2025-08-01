Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Qualcomm could shake things up with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 8 Elite 2
2 hours ago
- Qualcomm might offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in the coming months.
- This suggests another naming convention shakeup of sorts for the brand’s top-tier smartphone processors.
Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset late last year, which delivered a major leap forward for Android phones. This also marked a change in naming convention compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, it seems like both naming conventions could co-exist in the future.
Prolific leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the company’s rumored SM8845 chip could be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Check out the machine-translated screen below.
Qualcomm is also working on the SM8850 chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. That means we could see both a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in the coming months. The part numbers and previous leaks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will be the top Snapdragon chip in 2026, while the apparent Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 would slot in just below.
Nevertheless, this would be an interesting naming shakeup if confirmed. Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip name last year instead of using the expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 moniker. In fact, early production runs of the realme GT7 Pro had packaging that referenced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 name.
It sounds like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 5 won’t join the party, though. Digital Chat Station previously claimed that the SM8835 chip, which was expected to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 5, wouldn’t be released in 2026.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.