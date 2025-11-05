Qualcomm’s next flagship chip might come in two flavors, just to complicate things further?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm is rumored to launch its next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, in two tiers: Standard and Pro.

The Pro version may offer faster LPDDR6 RAM, higher GPU clocks, and stronger AI performance, while the Standard could dial things back for affordability.

This naming split could help shoppers pick based on needs, but also risks confusing buyers who assume all “Gen 6” phones are equal.

Qualcomm has just introduced its latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and it’s already powering many upcoming Android heavy-hitters. But even with that release still fresh, rumors about its successor are gaining momentum. The next high-end processor, expected to launch as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, may arrive in two distinct tiers: a Standard version and a more powerful Pro variant.

As per a new leak by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Pro model could feature a beefier GPU, support for faster LPDDR6 memory, and other premium upgrades. In other words, the Gen 6 generation might not just be about raw speed, but about giving phone makers (and buyers) more choice at the top end.

For everyday buyers, this split could be both helpful and messy. On the positive side, having two versions of the same chip gives phone makers more flexibility. A “Standard” Gen 6 for mainstream flagships, and a “Pro” tier for ultra-premium performance. Essentially, it lets users choose between “great for most people” and “top-tier for power users” under the same family name.

But there’s a catch: it also opens the door to confusion. Most consumers see “Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6” and assume they’re buying the very best. If the Standard and Pro variants differ meaningfully in speed, graphics, memory, or long-term software support, someone could easily end up paying flagship money for something that’s only flagship-ish. And you can bet marketing teams will do their best to blur the differences.

The good news is that, as per the leak, under the hood, both chips are rumored to use TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm N2P process and share a 2+3+3 CPU cluster layout. That means general performance should be strong across the board. However, the Pro variant reportedly supports faster LPDDR6 RAM, higher GPU clocks, and possibly more AI acceleration, while the Standard may stick to LPDDR5X and more modest graphics. So if you’re gaming, shooting high-end video, or planning to keep your phone for several years, that Pro badge could make a real difference.

Now, just to be clear, this two-tier strategy isn’t inherently bad, nor new even. In fact, it mirrors how chips work in laptops or GPUs, where “Pro” or “Ti” labels help differentiate premium models. But it does shift more responsibility onto shoppers. If rumors hold true, you’ll need to double-check spec sheets rather than assume all “Gen 6” phones perform the same. Marketing phrases might hide real differences in RAM, cooling, or AI hardware. And with a likely price gap between Standard and Pro models, picking the wrong chip could mean missing out on the future-proofing you thought you were paying for.

Then again, there’s still a lot we don’t know. All of this is based on a leak, and there’s no clarity yet on how big the performance gap might be, or whether OEMs will clearly label which chip they’re selling. With phones using Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 not expected until late 2026, the picture will take time to come into focus. That said, the rumor alone gives a glimpse at how the Android flagship landscape could shift, for better and worse.

