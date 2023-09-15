The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 could be a great chip for budget phones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

This seems like a step below the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset in some ways.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro will be the first phone with this processor.

Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 7 series of chipsets power a decent variety of mid-range smartphones. We’ve already seen the beastly Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 launched earlier this year, but we’ve now got a more modest chipset in the newly announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The name suggests that this could be a sequel of sorts to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, but a closer look at the spec sheet reveals that this chip is less capable in some ways. For example, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 offers peak downlink speeds of up to 2.9Gbps versus the Gen 1’s 4.4Gbps. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also enjoys superior camera capabilities (e.g. better slow-motion video and higher-resolution camera support).

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 CPU

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4x performance cores

4x efficiency cores

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4x Cortex-A710

4x Cortex-A510

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 1x Cortex-X2

3x Cortex-A710

4x Cortex-A510

GPU

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Adreno

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Adreno 662

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Adreno

DSP

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Hexagon

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Hexagon

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Hexagon

Modem

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE

5G - 2.9Gbps down

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE

5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE

5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up

Cameras

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 48MP single

32MP+16MP dual

16MP+16MP+16MP triple

200MP snapshot

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 64MP single

64MP+20MP dual

25MP+25MP+25MP triple

200MP snapshot

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 108MP single

64MP+36MP dual

32MP+32MP+32MP triple

200MP snapshot

Quick Charge

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4+

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4+

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 5

Bluetooth

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5.2

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 5.2

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 5.3

Process

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4nm

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 4nm



As for the key specs, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is a 4nm chip powered by an octa-core CPU featuring four unnamed big cores at 2.4GHz and four unnamed little cores at 1.95GHz. We’re glad to see four big CPU cores here, though, as many mid-range SoCs still ship with only two big cores. We’ve also got an unspecified Adreno GPU on offer.

In terms of camera-related features, you’re getting 4K/30fps video, 4K HDR support, 120fps slow-motion at 1080p, and AI denoising functionality. Other notable features include support for a 144Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Quick Charge 4+ charging.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 will power the Redmi Note 13 Pro, which launches in China later this month. We’ve asked Qualcomm for more info about the new chip and will update the article accordingly. We hope this processor lands in plenty of cheap phones, as it looks like a more budget-tier proposition than other Snapdragon 7 series chips.

