Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 could be a great chip for budget phones

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 might be the least capable Snapdragon 7 chip, but it should still be a boon for budget phones.
By
9 hours ago
Qualcomm Snapdragon Logo IFA 2022
Robert Triggs / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.
  • This seems like a step below the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset in some ways.
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro will be the first phone with this processor.

Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 7 series of chipsets power a decent variety of mid-range smartphones. We’ve already seen the beastly Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 launched earlier this year, but we’ve now got a more modest chipset in the newly announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The name suggests that this could be a sequel of sorts to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, but a closer look at the spec sheet reveals that this chip is less capable in some ways. For example, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 offers peak downlink speeds of up to 2.9Gbps versus the Gen 1’s 4.4Gbps. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also enjoys superior camera capabilities (e.g. better slow-motion video and higher-resolution camera support).

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2Snapdragon 7 Gen 1Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
4x performance cores
4x efficiency cores
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
1x Cortex-X2
3x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
GPU
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Adreno
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Adreno 662
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Adreno
DSP
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Hexagon
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Hexagon
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Hexagon
Modem
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 2.9Gbps down
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up
Cameras
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
48MP single
32MP+16MP dual
16MP+16MP+16MP triple
200MP snapshot
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
64MP single
64MP+20MP dual
25MP+25MP+25MP triple
200MP snapshot
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
108MP single
64MP+36MP dual
32MP+32MP+32MP triple
200MP snapshot
Quick Charge
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
4+
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4+
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5
Bluetooth
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
5.2
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
5.2
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5.3
Process
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
4nm
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4nm
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
4nm

As for the key specs, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is a 4nm chip powered by an octa-core CPU featuring four unnamed big cores at 2.4GHz and four unnamed little cores at 1.95GHz. We’re glad to see four big CPU cores here, though, as many mid-range SoCs still ship with only two big cores. We’ve also got an unspecified Adreno GPU on offer.

In terms of camera-related features, you’re getting 4K/30fps video, 4K HDR support, 120fps slow-motion at 1080p, and AI denoising functionality. Other notable features include support for a 144Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Quick Charge 4+ charging.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 will power the Redmi Note 13 Pro, which launches in China later this month. We’ve asked Qualcomm for more info about the new chip and will update the article accordingly. We hope this processor lands in plenty of cheap phones, as it looks like a more budget-tier proposition than other Snapdragon 7 series chips.

News
QualcommQualcomm Snapdragon