The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 could be a great chip for budget phones
- Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.
- This seems like a step below the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset in some ways.
- The Redmi Note 13 Pro will be the first phone with this processor.
Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 7 series of chipsets power a decent variety of mid-range smartphones. We’ve already seen the beastly Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 launched earlier this year, but we’ve now got a more modest chipset in the newly announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.
The name suggests that this could be a sequel of sorts to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, but a closer look at the spec sheet reveals that this chip is less capable in some ways. For example, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 offers peak downlink speeds of up to 2.9Gbps versus the Gen 1’s 4.4Gbps. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also enjoys superior camera capabilities (e.g. better slow-motion video and higher-resolution camera support).
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
4x performance cores
4x efficiency cores
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
1x Cortex-X2
3x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
GPU
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Adreno
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Adreno 662
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Adreno
DSP
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Hexagon
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Hexagon
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Hexagon
Modem
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 2.9Gbps down
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up
Cameras
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
48MP single
32MP+16MP dual
16MP+16MP+16MP triple
200MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
64MP single
64MP+20MP dual
25MP+25MP+25MP triple
200MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
108MP single
64MP+36MP dual
32MP+32MP+32MP triple
200MP snapshot
Quick Charge
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
4+
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4+
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5
Bluetooth
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
5.2
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
5.2
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5.3
Process
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
4nm
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4nm
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
4nm
As for the key specs, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is a 4nm chip powered by an octa-core CPU featuring four unnamed big cores at 2.4GHz and four unnamed little cores at 1.95GHz. We’re glad to see four big CPU cores here, though, as many mid-range SoCs still ship with only two big cores. We’ve also got an unspecified Adreno GPU on offer.
In terms of camera-related features, you’re getting 4K/30fps video, 4K HDR support, 120fps slow-motion at 1080p, and AI denoising functionality. Other notable features include support for a 144Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Quick Charge 4+ charging.
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 will power the Redmi Note 13 Pro, which launches in China later this month. We’ve asked Qualcomm for more info about the new chip and will update the article accordingly. We hope this processor lands in plenty of cheap phones, as it looks like a more budget-tier proposition than other Snapdragon 7 series chips.