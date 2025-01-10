SMOROBOT brings powerhouse cordless robot pool cleaners to CES 2025

Robot vacuum cleaners are slowly becoming a pretty common sight in people’s homes, but you know what’s harder to clean than a floor? A swimming pool! Having a private swimming pool in your property or yard might sound like a dream come true, but it’ll still get extremely dirty and eat precious hours of your life picking out all the debris and dirt particles. Thankfully, robots are here to help in the water, too, and SMOROBOT brought a quartet of cordless robot pool cleaners to its CES 2025 showcase. Let’s take a look at them!

Valor P10

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

At the top of the family sits the flagship Valor P10, an advanced cordless robotic pool cleaner with features designed for top-of-the-range pool maintenance. Powered by an 8,000GPH suction system, it effectively handles debris of various sizes and adjusts its power profile depending on what it’s sucking up. Equipped with a 120-degree field-of-view VisionClean camera and TruePath navigation AI, the Valor P10 adapts seamlessly to various pool surfaces, including tile, concrete, and vinyl liners.

Its V-Power climbing system, enhanced with anti-skid treads and climbable rolling brushes, provides superior wall and waterline cleaning, reaching up to 10cm above the surface. The bot also has a brushless motor and specialized blade for efficient water absorption and back-spray power.

It also offers 180 minutes of runtime in energy-saving mode, and it can even operate during the day or night thanks to built-in lights. The SMOROBOT Valor P10 is priced at a mighty $1,399 MSRP, but if you want the very best, you’ll have to deal with the premium pricing. Thankfully, that’s offset by a three-year warranty, so it should last for a while.

Valor L20

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Coming in at a more palatable MSRP of $899, the SMOROBOT Valor L20 is focused on a longer pool clean, with the brand claiming runtimes of up to five and a half hours on a single charge. This makes it a better fit for larger pools, though it still has an impressive 6,400GPH suction rating.

Much like the P10, the L20 parks at the waterline, meaning you don’t have to go fishing to get it out of the pool at the end of a clean. It also has intelligent mapping features powered by sonar and laser AI that ensures easy navigation through deep ends, around steps, and shallow areas.

Tank C1 Elite

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Tank C1 Elite brings 3,300GPH suction power to the table as well as a dual filtrating system for everything from large leaves to fine dust particles. The rating of a 150-minute runtime should cover up to 2,500 square feet, making the Tank C1 Elite a better fit for small-to-medium-sized pools. The Tank C1 Elite stands out from the rest of the Tank range thanks to its weekly timer feature that will perform 45-minute cleans every 48 hours without any user input.

The Tank C1 Elite is priced at $649 MSRP.

Tank C1 Last but not least, the Tank C1 is very similar to the Tank C1 Elite, but lacks the weekly timer. That means you still get 3,300GPH suction, the same 150-minute runtime, and coverage of up to 2,500 square feet. At $599, the Tank C1 is a great pick if you’re on a budget and have a small-to-medium pool.

