Tiles, complications, apps, notifications? What’s your go-to smartwatch interaction?

I’m still on my self-imposed smartwatch sabbatical. I haven’t worn my Fitbit, Galaxy Watch, or Garmin in months now, and have replaced the trio with a far simpler Casio digital timepiece. But I will admit that now and again I do miss my sleep statistics, automatic workout tracking, and quick access to information.

When I did wear a smartwatch, the way I interacted with it largely involved accessing two screens: the watch face itself, where all my Complications and pertinent information are displayed; and my notifications shade. The latter helped me keep my phone in my pocket, where it belongs.

One could argue that this is silly. After all, there’s so much else I could interact with on my smartwatch — I paid for the full experience, so I should use it all, right? Well, I’ve always felt that Wear OS’s implementation of Tiles was too cumbersome, requiring the same amount of scrolling to find important info that could just be displayed in a Complication itself.

Then there are the apps themselves. Ironically, I tend to download these only to use their Complications. Beyond this, I only use apps on my watch when I’m in a pinch or need a specific tool. The compass comes in quite handy when pitching a tent, while the fitness app is obviously important for selecting more specific workouts.

But since I’m out of practice, I want to know how you use your smartwatch. Find some questions below, and let’s get the discussion going!

Here are some more questions: Rank these interaction methods from 1 (most commonly used) to 5: Tiles, Notifications, Apps, Complications, Voice commands.

Why is this your preferred method for interacting with your smartwatch?

Do you think that smartwatch development has reached its peak? If not, where can they still improve?

Do you prefer Wear OS to other smartwatch OSes that support Android? Why?

Are you planning to purchase a new smartwatch in 2026? If so, which model and why?

How do you prefer to interact with your smartwatch? 13 votes I mainly use the Tiles feature. 15 % I mainly use the apps. 23 % I mainly use my watch face's Complications. 38 % I mainly interact with notifications. 8 % I mainly use voice prompts. 8 % Something else (elaborate in the comments). 8 %

